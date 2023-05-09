Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.89

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 118465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arko from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $842.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

Arko Announces Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.