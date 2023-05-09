Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 185.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 4.7 %

AHH traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. 488,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,868. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.