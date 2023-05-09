Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.16% and a negative net margin of 670.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. On average, analysts expect Armata Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

