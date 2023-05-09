Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.01

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$19.01 and last traded at C$6.82, with a volume of 209067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$776.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.76.

Insider Activity

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Samir Aziz Manji bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$87,400.00. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

