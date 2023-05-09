ASP Isotopes Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASPI) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 9th

ASP Isotopes’ (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 9th. ASP Isotopes had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of ASP Isotopes’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 3.6 %

ASPI stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02. ASP Isotopes has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASP Isotopes stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ASP Isotopes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

