Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) PT Raised to $19.00 at Lake Street Capital

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Asure Software Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,336.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $579,892. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Asure Software by 632.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

