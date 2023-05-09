Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.45-18.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.99.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.40.
Shares of ATKR opened at $127.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Atkore by 248.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.
Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.
