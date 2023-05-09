Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $117.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.54. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

