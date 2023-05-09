ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 5.6%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 192,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 188,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

ATRenew Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the third quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

