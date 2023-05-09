Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 3,814 shares.The stock last traded at $567.00 and had previously closed at $602.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atrion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 19.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.