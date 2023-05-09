Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

