Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $117.46 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.09 billion and $117.46 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $15.39 or 0.00055435 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00037620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 427,096,400 coins and its circulating supply is 331,033,680 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

