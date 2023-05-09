Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$168.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.38 million. Azenta also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.07)-$0.03 EPS.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of Azenta stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.94. 1,399,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,335. Azenta has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. Azenta’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZTA. B. Riley cut their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded Azenta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,068,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,290,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,297,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 1,243.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 983,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 910,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth $39,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Featured Stories

