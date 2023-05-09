Badger DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.31 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00009872 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $52.73 million and $4.31 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,292,044 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

