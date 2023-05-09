Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Decreases Stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. reduced its stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corporación América Airports by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Corporación América Airports by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 1,286,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corporación América Airports by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 333,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

Shares of CAAP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.51%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

