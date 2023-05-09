Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

IXN traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,937. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

