Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $920,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.65. The stock had a trading volume of 47,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,005. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.27.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

