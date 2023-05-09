Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. reduced its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,091 shares during the period. Suzano comprises approximately 3.0% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suzano by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Suzano by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Suzano by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suzano by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 99,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 58.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

