Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. Arco Platform comprises about 1.1% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned about 0.25% of Arco Platform at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 631,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 4,098,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,221,000 after acquiring an additional 241,404 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

Shares of ARCE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. 1,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.80 million, a PE ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 0.50. Arco Platform Limited has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.04 million. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

