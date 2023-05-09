Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 297,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 85,841 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 8,405,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,325,964. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 46.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.95%. The business had revenue of $319.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $87,206.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

