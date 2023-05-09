Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 136,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

