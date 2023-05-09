Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 34,350 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,350 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned 0.56% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.13. 140,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $24.34.
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
