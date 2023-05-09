Bank of America Boosts Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $15.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,188,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,166. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.47. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $12.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,307.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,307.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $117,280.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,356.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,650,529. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

