Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.5% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,879,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,171,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

