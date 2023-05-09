Barclays Downgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Underweight

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$64.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$78.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,178. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$86.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of C$7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5091533 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

