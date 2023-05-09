Barclays Lowers Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $43.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 28.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

