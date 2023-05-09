Barclays Lowers Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Price Target to $23.00

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Radware Price Performance
NASDAQ RDWR opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $851.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.44, a PEG ratio of 293.38 and a beta of 0.96. Radware has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.77.
Institutional Trading of Radware
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 73.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Radware by 49.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.
About Radware
Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.
