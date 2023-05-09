Barclays Raises Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $41.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TDC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.44.

NYSE:TDC opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Teradata by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Teradata by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Teradata by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

