Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0448

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $180.06 million and $2.95 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.37 or 0.06668234 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00055476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00037500 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019022 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000599 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.