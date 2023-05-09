BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BRBR opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $37.55.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
