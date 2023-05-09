Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,163 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 407,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

