Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 649.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,436 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,093 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

