Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGM. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $130.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.27. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

