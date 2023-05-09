Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $225,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

