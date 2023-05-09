Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 6,074 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %

GILD stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

