Benchmark Cuts Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target to $9.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 163.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CDXS opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Codexis has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $13.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $227.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $172,498.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Norrett sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $39,541.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,826 shares of company stock valued at $635,171. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Codexis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

