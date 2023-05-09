Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MBLY opened at $39.04 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,724,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

