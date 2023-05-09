BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 413 ($5.21). Approximately 541,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 592,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416 ($5.25).

BH Macro Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.63 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 426.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,672.

BH Macro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.