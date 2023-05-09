Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $19.98

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.98, but opened at $19.00. Bilibili shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 590,643 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Bilibili Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Bilibili by 1.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

