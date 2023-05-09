BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $104.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.79. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BILL by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,842,000 after buying an additional 1,858,460 shares during the period. Pelion Inc. bought a new position in BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,455,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 6,526.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after buying an additional 819,945 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after buying an additional 457,861 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,441,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

