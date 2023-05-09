BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Guggenheim

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

BTAI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 183,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.11. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $767.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $40,638.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,569 shares of company stock worth $1,731,273. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,867,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 872.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 169,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 569.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,449 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

Featured Stories

