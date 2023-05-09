BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $435,125.36 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $27,765.15 or 1.00003736 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $344.81 million and approximately $435,125.36 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00024836 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002372 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,621.62805649 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $419,495.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

