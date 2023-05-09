Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $26.14 million and approximately $161,936.75 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00131753 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00059532 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00031204 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00038529 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003630 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

