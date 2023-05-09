Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) CFO Sells $657,061.17 in Stock

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,536. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho cut Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

