BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 753.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after buying an additional 1,521,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $187,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.2 %

BlackRock stock traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $635.70. The stock had a trading volume of 162,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,954. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $661.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $695.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $27,820,244 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

