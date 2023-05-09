BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BLK opened at $643.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $661.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $27,820,244. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.