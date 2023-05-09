Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 471,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 176,023 shares.The stock last traded at $18.86 and had previously closed at $19.75.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blue Bird from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $604.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 442.21% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $324,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,577,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 395.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

