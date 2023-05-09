BMO Capital Markets Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $300.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $283.94.
Albemarle Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $185.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.57. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.
Insider Activity at Albemarle
In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,058,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albemarle (ALB)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.