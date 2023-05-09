BMO Capital Markets Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $300.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $283.94.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $185.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.57. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,058,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

