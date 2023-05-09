BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$4.00

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday.
OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,862. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
