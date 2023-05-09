BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$4.00

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,862. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.