BMO Capital Markets Raises Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$205.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KXS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$215.00.

Kinaxis Price Performance

KXS stock opened at C$179.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.70, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$119.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$190.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$178.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$160.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19.

Insider Activity

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.49. The company had revenue of C$133.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.05 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.5550396 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.08, for a total transaction of C$430,200.00. In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total transaction of C$1,136,286.96. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.08, for a total value of C$430,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,708. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

